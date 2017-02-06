Long Beach Parish Priest Arrested for Possessing Child Pornography on Computer
February 4, 2017 - Major Case Bureau detectives report the arrest of a Long Beach man on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 6:00 pm in Long Beach. According to detectives, Christopher King, 51, a parish priest of St. James Episcopal Church of Long Beach, became the subject of an investigation.
