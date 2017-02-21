I-Team: Jail Doctor Says He Was Fired...

I-Team: Jail Doctor Says He Was Fired for Exposing Bad Care Behind Bars

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NBC New York

A company paid to treat sick inmates at the Westchester County Jail just lost its bid to provide the same service in Nassau County. Now a former jail doctor says Westchester should rethink its deal, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Dec '16 Nickinic 86
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Sep '16 Jasper 2
New Day Care Alert Sep '16 SACC 1
News Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16) Jul '16 John Smith 1
Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concerned citizen 44 1
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,692 • Total comments across all topics: 279,096,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC