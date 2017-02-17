Hempstead Mayor Holds Annual "State of the Village" Address;...
Hempstead Mayor Wayne J. Hall hosted his annual "State of the Village" address in the recreation center at Kennedy Memorial Park on the evening of Feb. 16, and told the packed house in attendance that the municipality is in the best shape it's ever been in over the course of the 12 years he's been in charge. Hall told the packed house in attendance that the municipality is in the best shape it's ever been in over the course of the 12 years he's been in charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
|Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concerned citizen 44
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC