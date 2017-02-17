Hempstead Mayor Holds Annual "State of the Village" Address;...

Hempstead Mayor Wayne J. Hall hosted his annual "State of the Village" address in the recreation center at Kennedy Memorial Park on the evening of Feb. 16, and told the packed house in attendance that the municipality is in the best shape it's ever been in over the course of the 12 years he's been in charge. Hall told the packed house in attendance that the municipality is in the best shape it's ever been in over the course of the 12 years he's been in charge.

