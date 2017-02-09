Heavy snow a danger to at-risk shovelers
The heavy and wet snow could be dangerous to those digging out from the storm that blanketed both Suffolk and Nassau counties. Dr. Alan Kaplan, the chairman of emergency services at Syosset Hospital, says people tend to overexert themselves when the snow is heavier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
|Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concerned citizen 44
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC