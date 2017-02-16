Group: Misused federal funds perpetuate segregation in Nassau
The group New York Communities for Change issued a report Thursday accusing Nassau County officials of misusing federal funds that were intended to build affordable housing. "It's high time that we call out the county, the county executive and the county Legislature for continuing to perpetuate and exacerbate segregation," says Lucas Sanchez, of New York Communities for Change.
