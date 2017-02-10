Governor Cuomo Announces More Than $4...

Governor Cuomo Announces More Than $40 Million to Upgrade Local Wastewater Systems

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved more than $40 million in grants and interest-free and low-cost loans to support vital wastewater infrastructure projects across New York State. "This funding will support local wastewater infrastructure projects that protect the environment, create jobs and bolster resiliency in communities across New York," Governor Cuomo said.

