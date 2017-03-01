Democrat who came close in 2015 vows ...

Democrat who came close in 2015 vows to run again this year

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

John Mangelli, a Bayville attorney who lost to Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto by 99 votes as the Democratic candidate for supervisor in 2015, announced Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, that he was seeking the nomination from the Democratic and the Independence parties. The candidate who nearly beat former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto in 2015 said Tuesday he may force a Democratic primary in the 2017 race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Dec '16 Nickinic 86
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Sep '16 Jasper 2
New Day Care Alert (Sep '16) Sep '16 SACC 1
News Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16) Jul '16 John Smith 1
Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concerned citizen 44 1
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,710 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC