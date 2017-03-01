Democrat who came close in 2015 vows to run again this year

John Mangelli, a Bayville attorney who lost to Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto by 99 votes as the Democratic candidate for supervisor in 2015, announced Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, that he was seeking the nomination from the Democratic and the Independence parties. The candidate who nearly beat former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto in 2015 said Tuesday he may force a Democratic primary in the 2017 race.

