Democrat who came close in 2015 vows to run again this year
John Mangelli, a Bayville attorney who lost to Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto by 99 votes as the Democratic candidate for supervisor in 2015, announced Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, that he was seeking the nomination from the Democratic and the Independence parties. The candidate who nearly beat former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto in 2015 said Tuesday he may force a Democratic primary in the 2017 race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
|Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concerned citizen 44
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC