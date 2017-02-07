Comptroller George Maragos Orders Audit of the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter
Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos has ordered an audit of the finances and operation of the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter. Audit precipitated after receiving alarming complaints of animal neglect, unnecessary deaths, unsanitary conditions, and unqualified staff at the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter.
