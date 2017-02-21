Chris McGrath mentioned for U.S. attorney post
Hewlett resident and Inwood native Chris McGrath has been mentioned asa candidate to the fill the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District slot. McGrath, a Republican, ran twice last year for State Senate, and lost both times to State Sen. Todd Kaminsky .
