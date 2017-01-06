Two stole $390K from Port Washington firm, DA says

Seul Han and Hyun Joon Kim were charged with second-degree grand larceny and nine counts of first-degree falsifying business records, according to the Nassau County District Attorney's office. "These defendants allegedly faked transactions that never happened to line their pockets with more than $390,000, stolen from a Port Washington cosmetics company," District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.