Suozzi touts "big idea" to ease LI property taxes

Newly elected Congressman Tom Suozzi addressed a real estate industry group Thursday and announced he has a "big idea" to tackle Long Island's high property taxes, but he's not ready to announce it yet. Suozzi, who spoke to a crowd of more than 100 at a meeting of the Commercial Industrial Brokers Society of Long Island in Melville, called the property tax burden the area's "biggest issue," though he declined to give details of his idea to fix it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.