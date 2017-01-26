Suozzi touts "big idea" to ease LI property taxes
Newly elected Congressman Tom Suozzi addressed a real estate industry group Thursday and announced he has a "big idea" to tackle Long Island's high property taxes, but he's not ready to announce it yet. Suozzi, who spoke to a crowd of more than 100 at a meeting of the Commercial Industrial Brokers Society of Long Island in Melville, called the property tax burden the area's "biggest issue," though he declined to give details of his idea to fix it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
|Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concerned citizen 44
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC