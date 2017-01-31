Rep. Rice Named Top Democrat on Count...

Rep. Rice Named Top Democrat on Counterterrorism & Intelligence Subcommittee

U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice, a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, will serve as the Democratic Ranking Member on the Counterterrorism and Intelligence Subcommittee in the 115th Congress. Rice's fellow Long Island delegation-member, Rep. Peter King, serves as Chairman of the Subcommittee, which is responsible for overseeing the Department of Homeland Security's counterterrorism and information-sharing efforts.

