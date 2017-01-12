Police: Driver was stopped going wrong way on LIE
The incident happened around 7 a.m. in North Hills. Callers to 911 reported seeing a red Honda driving the wrong way on the highway between exits 36 and 43. Officers with Nassau County, Old Westbury and Lake Sucess police canvassed the area, and the driver was located in the HOV lane at Exit 36. He was evaluated by officers, and it was determined that he was not impaired by drugs or alcohol, according to police.
