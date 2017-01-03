Police: 3 dead after stolen car plung...

Police: 3 dead after stolen car plunges into Albertson pond

22 hrs ago

New York State Police say three men died after the stolen car they were in crashed, overturned and plunged into an icy pond in Albertson. According to state police, a trooper was on patrol Sunday on the Northern State Parkway when his license plate reader picked up a stolen 2010 Honda.

