NY State Sues Businessman Over Property Tax Exemption Scam

A new lawsuit brought by the New York state attorney general accuses a Long Island man of bilking $1.5 million from more than 1,500 homeowners in a property tax exemption scam. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Thursday that 64-year-old Arie Gal charged clients "excessive fees" for filing applications to the New York State School Tax Relief program when they could've done it themselves for free.

