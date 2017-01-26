NY State Sues Businessman Over Property Tax Exemption Scam

A new lawsuit brought by the New York state attorney general accuses a Long Island man of bilking $1.5 million from more than 1,500 homeowners in a property tax exemption scam. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Thursday that 64-year-old Arie Gal charged clients "excessive fees" for filing applications to the New York State School Tax Relief program when they could've done it themselves for free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.