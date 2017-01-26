NY State Sues Businessman Over Property Tax Exemption Scam
A new lawsuit brought by the New York state attorney general accuses a Long Island man of bilking $1.5 million from more than 1,500 homeowners in a property tax exemption scam. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Thursday that 64-year-old Arie Gal charged clients "excessive fees" for filing applications to the New York State School Tax Relief program when they could've done it themselves for free.
