Mr. and Mrs. Spear
Christine M. Gifford, daughter of Michael and Joanne Gifford of Johnstown was united in marriage to Benjamin M. Spear, the son of Craig and Rosella Spear of North Bellmore, Nassau County, on August 20. The matron of honor was Katherine Fazel, sister of the bride, from Alexandria, Va. Bridal attendants were Samantha Belkin, Denver Colo., Tracie Lo, Los Angeles Calif., Leigh Fisch, New York, City, Michael Gifford, brother of the bride from Johnstown and Rebecca Spear, sister of the bridegroom from North Bellmore.
