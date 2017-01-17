Masked Gunmen Rob Home, Trap Family Inside Bathroom: NY Cops

The thieves corralled the family of six into a bathroom before ransacking the house for jewelry and stealing all the phones in the home The men allegedly stole the phones when they heard a 12-year-old girl asking Siri to call 911, police said Two masked gunmen forced their way into a Valley Stream home and stole the family's valuables after locking six members, including three young girls, in a bathroom, Nassau County Police Department officials said. A 41-year-old woman heard a knock on the door of her Henrietta Street home at around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.