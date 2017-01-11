Mangano: New Seat Installation Begins At Coliseum
The first seats at The New Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum presented by New York Community Bank were unveiled today by Nassau County Executive Edward P. Mangano. Joining the County Executive were Maryann and Joe Campanelli of Plainview, along with their children, who were the first ticket holders to take a seat.
