Mangano: New Seat Installation Begins...

Mangano: New Seat Installation Begins At Coliseum

19 hrs ago

The first seats at The New Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum presented by New York Community Bank were unveiled today by Nassau County Executive Edward P. Mangano. Joining the County Executive were Maryann and Joe Campanelli of Plainview, along with their children, who were the first ticket holders to take a seat.

