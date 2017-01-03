Man stole from Hewlett Islamic center charity box, cops say
A Valley Stream man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Five Towns Islamic Center in Hewlett on Christmas Day and again on New Year's Day, police said. Huzaifa Shafeeq, 22, was awaiting arraignment Monday on two counts of burglary in the third degree, Nassau County police said.
