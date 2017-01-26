LIers join March for Life in DC
Abortion opponents around the country made the trip to Washington, D.C. Friday for the annual March for Life, including some Long Islanders. "Life is winning again in America," Vice President Mike Pence told the gathered crowd, some of whom hailed from the Diocese of Rockville Centre.
