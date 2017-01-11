Kaminsky Named Ranking Member of Environmental Conservation Committee
January 10, 2017 - Today, New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky was named the Ranking Member of the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee by Democratic Conference Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. Kaminsky was also assigned to several other key committees that will enable him to continue fighting for Long Island and the residents of the 9th Senate District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec 15
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of...
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
|Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concerned citizen 44
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC