Kaminsky Named Ranking Member of Environmental Conservation Committee

January 10, 2017 - Today, New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky was named the Ranking Member of the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee by Democratic Conference Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. Kaminsky was also assigned to several other key committees that will enable him to continue fighting for Long Island and the residents of the 9th Senate District.

