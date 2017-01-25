Island Trees School District Hosts Food Drive for EAC Network
EAC Network received large donations of nutritious, non-perishable food from Island Trees School District in Levittown for people living with HIV/AIDS. Students at J. Fred Sparke School, Memorial Middle School, and Michael F. Stokes School contributed to the food drive and collected donations.
