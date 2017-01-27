Hyman: Nassau's ASIE law is an illegal money grab
In mid-December, commercial property owners in Nassau County got an early holiday surprise when thousands of them received notices from the county Department of Assessment claiming that they each owed thousands of dollars in penalties and fines for an alleged failure to electronically file income and expense statements. Once again, the Nassau County Legislature has demonstrated that the county is in some type of competition to win the award for being one of the most business unfriendly communities in the U.S. The local law is so demonstrably invalid that it is apparent that its passage was intended as a money grab to fill a budget hole.
