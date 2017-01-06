Hillary's pals stoke rumors of mayoral run to 'torture' de Blasio
Hillary Clinton allies are pushing talk of her possibly running for mayor to "torture" Mayor de Blasio for waiting so long to back Clinton in the presidential race, according to one Democratic Party official. "People are pushing this to torture de Blasio.
