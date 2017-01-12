Hempstead tenants, landlord at odds o...

Hempstead tenants, landlord at odds over rent

17 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

A group of Hempstead renters, their landlord and Nassau County are embroiled in a battle over rent payments at a Section 8 complex that appears to be poorly maintained. The renters in the Rivoli House at 40 West Columbia St., some of whom are facing eviction, say there are vermin, bugs and feces in the hallways.

