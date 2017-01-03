Health officials close pool at gym after Legionnaires' found
Health officials have ordered the pool and spa at a Long Island fitness club closed after two cases of Legionnaires' disease were confirmed. Newsday reports Thursday that the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' was found at the LA Fitness club in Garden City Park.
