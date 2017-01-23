Head of Nassau's Planned Parenthood voices concerns about future of reproductive health care access
The head of the Nassau chapter of Planned Parenthood spoke with Long Island women at an event Sunday that marked the 44th anniversary of the The head of the Nassau chapter of Planned Parenthood spoke with Long Island women at an event Sunday that marked the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
|Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concerned citizen 44
|1
