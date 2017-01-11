Former engineering firm exec guilty in Sandy insurance case
A former director of an engineering firm charged with illegally altering reports about damage from Superstorm Sandy pleaded guilty to unauthorized practice of engineering in connection with the case, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Tuesday. Matthew Pappalardo, 39, pleaded guilty in Nassau County state supreme court to one charge of altering an engineering report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec 15
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of...
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
|Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concerned citizen 44
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC