Dozens protest in Hempstead over mall tax break
Some residents in Nassau County are rallying over a controversial tax break that was given to the Green Acres Mall. Dozens of people are protesting in front of Hempstead Town Hall and say they're furious that the town's Industrial Development Agency granted the mall a tax break which has sent some people's taxes soaring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
|Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concerned citizen 44
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC