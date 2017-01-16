Dozens protest in Hempstead over mall...

Dozens protest in Hempstead over mall tax break

Some residents in Nassau County are rallying over a controversial tax break that was given to the Green Acres Mall. Dozens of people are protesting in front of Hempstead Town Hall and say they're furious that the town's Industrial Development Agency granted the mall a tax break which has sent some people's taxes soaring.

