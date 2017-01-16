Diocese of Rockville Centre gearing up for Catholic Schools Week Jan. 29-Feb. 4

The Diocese of Rockville Centre will celebrate Catholic Schools Week from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. Above, students at the Maria Regina School in Seaford were hard at work on their Hewlett-Packard laptops recently. Bishop William Murphy, spiritual leader of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, recently blessed the new 12,200-square-foot diocesan Department of Education at Holy Trinity High School in Hicksville.

