Cuomo: Repealing ACA may affect 286K LIers
Nearly 286,000 Long Islanders are at risk of losing coverage if the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act were repealed, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Of the estimated 2.7 million slated to lose coverage across New York State, 133,324 live in Nassau County, while 152,631 live in Suffolk County, according to current enrollment levels.
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec 15
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of...
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
|Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concerned citizen 44
|1
