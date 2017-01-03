CENTURY 21 American Homes Acquires Realty Executives 1st

New York-based CENTURY 21 American Homes has acquired Realty Executives 1st, expanding its presence in Nassau County and overall to 12 offices with more than 600 agents, the company recently announced. Realty Executives 1st Broker/Owner Sergey Borohov will be broker associate of the Lynbrook/Hewlett office.

