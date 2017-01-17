CANCELLED - Missing Juvenile Alert: 12-Year-Old Elmont Boy Last Seen Walking to School Missing
The Missing Persons Squad reports the details of a Missing Juvenile which occurred on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 7:30 am in Elmont. Christian Banks, 12, of Elmont, was last seen walking to school on January 19, 2017.
