Box Truck Driver Killed After Vehicle Leaves Roadway, Overturns, Catches on Fire
Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a fatal auto accident that occurred on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 7:40 pm in Wantagh. The identification of the driver will be confirmed pending DNA examination from the Nassau County Medical Examiner's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of...
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
|Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concerned citizen 44
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC