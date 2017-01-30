Bishop Barres to be installed on Tuesday

The Diocese of Rockville Centre is busily preparing for a solemn and celebratory service: the Mass of Installation for Bishop John Barres, who on Tuesday will become only the fifth bishop in the diocese's history. A vespers prayer service will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre, followed by the installation Mass the next day at 2 p.m., also at St. Agnes.

