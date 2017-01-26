A.G. Schneiderman Sues Company for Allegedly Scamming Thousands of...

YCA Corp. and its business owner Arie Gal, sued for allegedly scamming new homeowners by charging them excessive fees to enroll in the Basic STAR Exemption Program. Mineola, NY - January 25, 2017 - Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman today announced a lawsuit against STAR Exemption Advisor, YCA Corp. and its business owner Arie Gal, for allegedly scamming thousands of new homeowners out of over $1 million collectively by charging them excessive fees to enroll them in the Basic STAR Exemption Program, which is otherwise free.

