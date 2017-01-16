16-Year-Old Facing Murder Charges In ...

16-Year-Old Facing Murder Charges In 2 Long Island Slayings

Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Newsday reports the teen was arrested on Wednesday night in the Nassau County hamlet of Roosevelt. Police say investigators obtained evidence while processing the 16-year-old that linked him to the November 2015 slaying of 33-year-old Gerber Hernandez and the June 2016 killing of 37-year-old Royston Hall.

