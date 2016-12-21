What Richard Adams' 'Watership Down' Taught Me About Death

My family was one of the first on our block to get HBO. While I'm not sure if our particular neighborhood in Nassau County, Long Island where Hicksville, Levittown and East Meadow overlapped was a test market for the burgeoning new premium cable channel, those of us lucky enough to have it available on Channel 6 in the mid-to-late 70s enjoyed a television watching experience unlike anything we were able to enjoy from the comfort of our own homes.

