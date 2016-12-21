Student arrested for scrawling racist graffiti all over campus :0
A 20-year-old Nassau Community College student has been arrested in connection with racially charged graffiti scrawled on campus buildings several times in the last two months, officials said. "Hatred, bigotry and racism won't be tolerated in Nassau County," Nassau's acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter told reporters Tuesday night, Newsday reported .
