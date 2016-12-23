Starbucks replacing Checkers in East ...

Starbucks replacing Checkers in East Meadow

Checkers had occupied the site at 2148 Hempstead Turnpike since 1997 and its 20-year lease for the location is now ending. The new Starbucks will have a walk-in cafe and a drive-thru window and is slated to open next year.

