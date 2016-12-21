Police: NY jewelry store thief hid st...

Police: NY jewelry store thief hid stolen rings in his mouth

Friday Dec 16 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Police have arrested a Connecticut man who they say stole expensive rings from two Long Island jewelry stores by distracting employees and hiding the items in his mouth. Fifty-two-year-old Joseph Castro was charged with two counts of third-degree grand larceny and drug possession after Nassau County detectives caught him with heroin in Massapequa Park on Tuesday.

