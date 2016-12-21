NCPD & Westbury Target Store Partner for Heroes and Helpers Event to...

The NCPD Community Affairs Unit will be partnering with the Westbury Target store and the NCPD Foundation to host a community event called Heroes and Helpers. Westbury, NY - December 21, 2016 - The Nassau County Police Department Community Affairs Unit will be partnering with the Westbury Target store and the Nassau County Police Department Foundation to host a community event called Heroes and Helpers to help children from five schools in the Westbury School District .

