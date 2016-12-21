Nassau County to Participate in New Year's Eve 'STOP-DWI' Initiative

Nassau County will participate in the New York State STOP-DWI grant aimed at adding additional patrols for the up-coming New Year's Eve weekend. Nassau County, NY - December 30, 2016 - Nassau County Executive Edward P. Mangano and Acting Nassau County Police Commissioner Thomas C. Krumpter announce that the Nassau County Police Department will participate in the New York State STOP-DWI grant aimed at adding additional patrols for the up-coming New Year's Eve Weekend .

