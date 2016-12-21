N. Bellmore man arrested for string o...

N. Bellmore man arrested for string of residential burglaries

According to Nassau County police, a 911 call from Bethpage on Dec. 27 reporting a burglary led to the arrest of Brian Tierney, 23. Further investigation led police to charge Tierney with the burglary on the same day of a home in Massapequa in which personal papers and documents were stolen, a Dec. 16 burglary in Garden City in which jewelery was stolen and a Dec. 5 burglary in Massapequs in which jewelry, personal property and money was stolen.

