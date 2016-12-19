Metropolitan Commercial Bank organize...

Metropolitan Commercial Bank organizes winter coat drive

Monday Dec 19

Staff members at the bank's Borough Park branch are ready to receive coats for the coat drive. Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Commercial Bank Metropolitan Commercial Bank, which has branches in Manhattan, Long Island and in Borough Park, has organized a winter coat drive to help needy families.

