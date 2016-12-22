Mangano Congratulates Teen Jeopardy Finalist Alec Fischthal Of North Woodmere
Nassau County Executive Edward P. Mangano honored Alec Fischthal, a student from George Hewlett High School in North Woodmere, with a citation on Friday, December 16th at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola for coming in second place in the Jeopardy! Teen Tournament. Fischthal made it to the Teen Tournament finals but missed out on first place by one dollar.
