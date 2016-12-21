How many more indictments will it take
There were many surprises on Election Day across America, including an apparent upset in New York state's 8th Senate District. Though ballots were still being challenged in court as the Herald went to press this week, Democrat John Brooks, an unknown candidate with limited resources, appears to have done the impossible, defeating Republican incumbent Sen. Michael Venditto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Shore Record.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec 15
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of...
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
|Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concerned citizen 44
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC