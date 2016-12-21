How many more indictments will it take

Thursday Dec 15

There were many surprises on Election Day across America, including an apparent upset in New York state's 8th Senate District. Though ballots were still being challenged in court as the Herald went to press this week, Democrat John Brooks, an unknown candidate with limited resources, appears to have done the impossible, defeating Republican incumbent Sen. Michael Venditto.

