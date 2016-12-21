Green Party Sponsors Talk on Progressive Politics of Marijuana at...

"The Politics of Marijuana in New York and the Most Progressive Positions: Free the Homegrown" will be the subject of a presentation hosted by the Green Party of Nassau County at its January meeting. Freeport, NY - December 22, 2016 - "The Politics of Marijuana in New York and the Most Progressive Positions: Free the Homegrown" will be the subject of a presentation hosted by the Green Party of Nassau County at its January meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.