Former psychiatrist Marshall Hubsher ...

Former psychiatrist Marshall Hubsher 'posted fake jury instructions' for own rape case

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Psychiatrist accused of raping female patient 'wore a disguise to sneak into jury room and post fake instructions' to try and influence his own trial Hubsher was convicted of third-degree rape and a third-degree criminal sexual act charge, and is now serving two to three years The 67-year-old was arraigned Thursday for burglary in the third degree and 13 counts of attempted tampering with a juror in the first degree A Long Island man who prosecutors say wore a disguise and posted fake jury instructions during his own rape case pleaded not guilty this week to jury tampering. Former psychiatrist Marshall Hubsher, of Sands Point, was arraigned on Thursday, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Dec 15 Nickinic 86
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Sep '16 Jasper 2
New Day Care Alert Sep '16 SACC 1
News Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... Jul '16 John Smith 1
Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concerned citizen 44 1
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,649

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC