Former psychiatrist Marshall Hubsher 'posted fake jury instructions' for own rape case

Psychiatrist accused of raping female patient 'wore a disguise to sneak into jury room and post fake instructions' to try and influence his own trial Hubsher was convicted of third-degree rape and a third-degree criminal sexual act charge, and is now serving two to three years The 67-year-old was arraigned Thursday for burglary in the third degree and 13 counts of attempted tampering with a juror in the first degree A Long Island man who prosecutors say wore a disguise and posted fake jury instructions during his own rape case pleaded not guilty this week to jury tampering. Former psychiatrist Marshall Hubsher, of Sands Point, was arraigned on Thursday, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

