De Blasio says he's 'really angry' about Muslim teen's attack tale :0

Friday Dec 16

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday he's "really angry" at the Muslim student who cops say lied about a bias attack on a Manhattan subway - because real victims will now be met with more skepticism. "I am really angry at this young woman for, in effect, doing a huge disservice to everyone," the mayor said, speaking of accused hoaxer Yasmin Seweid during his weekly call-in show on WNYC radio.

