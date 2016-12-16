De Blasio says he's 'really angry' about Muslim teen's attack tale :0

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday he's "really angry" at the Muslim student who cops say lied about a bias attack on a Manhattan subway - because real victims will now be met with more skepticism. "I am really angry at this young woman for, in effect, doing a huge disservice to everyone," the mayor said, speaking of accused hoaxer Yasmin Seweid during his weekly call-in show on WNYC radio.

